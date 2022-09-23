One injured in Volina Township accident

DOWAGIAC — A Dowagiac resident was injured in a Thursday morning crash on Decatur Road north of Dutch Settlement according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to investigate a single vehicle crash in Volinia Township at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene and found a vehicle overturned in the ditch on the east side of Decatur Road. The vehicle was traveling south bound when it drove off the roadway and overturned.

The driver, Brooklynn Okonski, 32, of Dowagiac, was transported to Kalamazoo Bronson for injuries sustained in the accident. Seat belt use is unknown at this time and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Deputies were assisted by Penn Township Fire Department and PrideCare Ambulance.