Helen Eby, 91, of Dowagiac, passed away, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Forest Glen Assisted Living in Dowagiac. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 12 p.m., at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St. Dowagiac with Pastor Mike Shinabery officiating.

Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Dowagiac. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m., until the time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Helen's name may be made to Ball State University or Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital.

Helen was born May 18, 1931, in Hammond, IN to John and Juanita (Milliken) Acton. She graduated from Hammond High School in 1949. After high school, Helen attended Ball State University where she earned her degree in speech therapy. On June 8, 1956, she married the love of her life, Wilson Eby and together they raised two boys, John and Eric.

Helen worked as a speech therapist for many years, then with the Berrien Springs Hearing Impaired Program until her retirement. She was known as a kind and generous woman. Helen was a long-time volunteer at the Ascension Borgess-Lee gift shop. She had a love for traveling and had traveled many places all over the world.

Most of all, she loved her family and will be greatly missed. Helen is survived by her sons, John (Sue) Eby and Eric (Dolly) Eby; grandchildren, Jordan (Candis) Eby, Savannah (Kyle) Walters and Logan Eby; great-grandchildren, Ian Eby, Ezra Eby and Owen Eby. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Juanita Acton; husband, Wilson Eby; and 1 brother.