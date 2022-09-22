Roundup: Chieftains top Bobcats; Eddies remain undefeated

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac soccer team picked up a pair of wins — one in the Lakeland Conference and the other non-conference — as it continues to show improvement.

Wednesday night, the Chieftains defeated visiting Brandywine 4-1 in a Lakeland Conference match.

Dowagiac led 1-0 at halftime, and then scored three second-half goals to pick up the victory. Andres Hernandez had a pair of goals for the Chieftains, who also got goals from Mason Phillips and Chase Morse.

Brandywine averted the shutout late in the second half when Robert Hartz scored to cut the Dowagiac lead to 3-1.

Last Friday, the Chieftains shutout Coloma 4-0 in a non-conference road match.

Dowagiac led 1-0 at halftime on the first of two goals by Chase Morse. Morse added a goal in the second half, while Allex Hernandez and Jordan Townsend also scored.

“Today we showed our inexperience a little bit and fell into playing kick ball and playing at their pace in the first half,” said Dowagiac Coach Joey Pasternak. “They came out fast and aggressive and took us by surprise and we didn’t play our game. In the second half, we settled down and started playing Dowagiac soccer moving the ball and put a few in the back of the net. I like how the boys responded and settled down and got back to our ways.”

The Chieftains head back to the pitch Tuesday when they travel to Berrien Springs for another Lakeland Conference match.

Brandywine played host to Cassopolis in a non-conference match today.

Edwardsburg at Otsego

Visiting Edwardsburg remained undefeated in the Wolverine Conference as it blanked Otsego 3-0 Wednesday night.

Kya Bryant had a pair of goals, while Grayson Herbert had a goal and an assist as the Eddies improved to 10-2 overall.

Buchanan at Three Rivers

The visiting Bucks were blanked by the Wildcats 2-0.

Scoring goals for Three Rivers were Ryan Lubienicki and Zone Major. Lubienicki also had an assist.

Niles at Sturgis

The visiting Vikings dropped to 7-5 on the season and 2-1 in the Wolverine Conference with their 7-2 loss to Sturgis Wednesday night.

Casey Marlin had both goals for Niles. Kaleb Thornton assisted on the second goal.

Niles hosts Vicksburg Monday.