Boil water order lifted in Niles Charter Township

Published 4:17 pm Thursday, September 22, 2022

By Staff Report

NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP — Niles Charter Township has announced the boil water order has been lifted as of this 2:32 p.m. Thursday following two consecutive negative water tests.

The order had been in place since Tuesday, Sept. 13.

With the order lifted, the township posted some recommendations on its website regarding water use:
Kitchen faucets: run for 5 minutes.
Refrigerator water dispensers: dispose of 1 gallon before using.
Icemakers: dispose of 2 cycles of ice before using.

