Niles Garden Club hosts Southwest Michigan Land Conservatory president

NILES — Peter Tu Louw, the President and Executive Director of the Southwest Michigan Land Conservatory, was the guest speaker at the Niles Garden Club’s September meeting. He gave a PowerPoint presentation of their different land acquisitions. These were donated properties and properties that they have purchased.

Some have a land trust so they won’t be developed. These lands are all protected from being commercially developed. They are lands that can be enjoyed as nature intended with hiking trails and paths. They are a nonprofit charity that covers nine counties around Southwest Michigan. It is one of the charities that the Niles Garden Club supports.

Next month the Niles Garden Club’s guest speaker will be Greg Lyes from Ginger Valley. If you have any questions regarding the Niles Garden Club, you can call Doreen Secor at (269) 635-0134.