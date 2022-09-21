GoFundMe accounts created for Niles teens killed in Tuesday mass shooting

NILES — A pair of GoFundMe accounts have been launched to support the families of the 15-year-old and 18-year-old Niles teens who were killed during a Sept. 20 shooting at the 600 block of Sixth Street that injured three others.

Donations in Demi Galvin and Yasmeen Scott can be made to a GoFundMe created by their families.

“On Tuesday night, my youngest sister, Demi, was the victim of a drive-by shooting,” said Galvin’s sister Destiny Miller, who created the GoFundMe account. “She was at a friend’s house when a bunch of shots were fired. Unfortunately, she couldn’t hold on long enough to wait for medical services, and she passed away on the scene. We were contacted by the police department and updated about the tragedy. At just 15 years old, she had her whole life ahead of her. She was so close to finishing up her high school credits and she just had the purest heart out of anyone I’ve ever known.”

“With a sad and very heavy heart, I’m asking for everyone to come together for my cousin in hopes we can have a proper homecoming service for her daughter who was a victim in a drive-by shooting last night,” said Tamisha Carroll, who created the GoFundMe for Scott’s family. “Her son KJ is in the hospital in critical condition and has a long road of recovery ahead of him and she will need help with medical bills and means to survive while she deals with all of this. If you can find it in your heart to donate, anything will help and is greatly appreciated.”

Miller said that she created the GoFundMe to raise funds for a funeral service for Galvin.

“Our mother wanted to move the family out of our previous city to better our lives,” she said. “We never expected something like this to happen. How exactly does one prepare for this? Our hearts are completely shattered and everyone is coping in different ways. As our mother is the sole provider for nine children, the bills never stop coming. I would like to relieve some of her stress by raising funds to help my baby sister have the proper funeral service she deserves.”

As of 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Galvin’s GoFundMe raised $680 toward its $10,000 goal. Scott’s has raised $635 toward its $10,000 goal.

Tuesday’s fatal shooting follows the recent shooting deaths of Farries Maxell on Aug. 16 and Raquon Glenn on Sept. 8. The three shootings occurred within blocks of each other and appear to be related.

The city is requesting that anyone with any information on either of these shootings contact the Niles Police Department at 269-683-1313, or Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information can also text TIPNILESPD and your tip to: CRIMES (274637), or online at Tipsoft.com. All tips through Tipsoft remain anonymous.