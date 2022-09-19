Local businesses, organizations team up to host free Apple Festival events

NILES — Integrity Real Estate Professionals along with Faith for Life Church and I Care Church have teamed with other business owners and churches to host free events in conjunction with the Four Flags Area Apple Festival the entire family can enjoy.

Apple Festival Youth Day takes place Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Apple Festival Grounds. Following the Apple Festival parade, free food, games and live entertainment will be available that the entire crowd will enjoy. Music group DPB, which has been nominated for a DOVE Award and has had several new releases in 2022, will be performing.

“They have a way of engaging all age groups and their music, dance and skits are all encouraging, uplifting and so much fun. We saw people dancing from ages 3 to 83,” said Jackie Murdock from Integrity Real Estate Professionals. “It is just clean fun.”

More than $1,000 in prizes will be given away at each event including bikes, ipad, tablets, TV’s, speakers and much more. There will also be a Youth Explosion at the YMCA from 6 to 8 p.m. with food and prizes and entertainment and the group will be performing at Faith for Life Church at 1928 E. Bertrand Rd. at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. Their final event will be at the opening day of the Apple Festival from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 in the big tent with $1,000-worth of give-a-ways again and including wrist bands for the apple festival, speakers, gift cards, TVs and more.

Those interested in prizes must register, so arrive 30 to 45 minutes early for each event.