Dowagiac 1-2 at Portage Central Invitational

PORTAGE — The Dowagiac volleyball team went 1-2 at the Portage Central Invitational Saturday.

The Chieftains (x-x-x) defeated Livonia 25-18 and 25-13 before falling to Portage Central 25-23 and 25-22, and to No. 5-ranked (Division 3) Kalamazoo Christian 25-20 and 25-18.

“The girls started off the day with low energy and throughout the first game picked their energy level up,” said Dowagiac Coach Amber Todd. “Throughout the day there were a lot of good things and then there were a lot of things that we need to work on. We need to work on being consistent throughout the entire match.”

Todd added that her team also needs to learn how to play hard until the end.

“When we are ahead of a team by six points or so, we need to work on keeping that lead nad finishing the set,” she said. “The girls worked hard and now it is time for us to cut back on the unforced errors and find a go-to hitter to put the ball away.”

Caleigh Wimberley returned to the lineup after missing the Paw Paw match due to illness. She led had 11 kills, seven aces and 10 digs. Abbey Dobberstein led the Chieftains with 13 kills and 12 digs, while Maggie Weller finished with 10 kills, five aces, eight digs and a block.

Alanah Smith added seven kills and a team-high three blocks. Brooklyn Smith finished the tournament with 42 assists, two kills, three aces and a block.

Dowagiac returns to action Monday as it competes in the Bridgman Invitational. Play is set to begin at 4:30 p.m.