SMC men’s basketball opens season with exhibition against Grace College JV

DOWAGIAC — The Southwestern Michigan College men’s basketball team will open its first season in 26 years against visiting Andrews University Nov. 1 at the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse.

The Roadrunners, who are coached by Rodell Davis, will play a trio of exhibitions prior to the official season-opener against Andrews. SMC will host the Grace College JV Oct. 10 before having an intrasquad scrimmage Oct. 15. The Roadrunners will wrap up the exhibition season at the Rock Valley College Jamboree in Rockford, Illinois, Oct. 22 against an opponent yet to be named.

Southwestern will play four of its remaining November games at the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse. The opponents will be Kennedy-King out of Chicago (Nov. 10), Great Lakes Christian JV (Nov. 12), CBG Preparatory (Nov. 16), Bethel University JV (Nov. 21) and CBG Preparatory (Nov. 30).

The lone road game in November will be North Central Michigan (Nov. 5) at the Red Hawk Showcase at Lake Michigan College.

December will find the Roadrunners with just one home game against Muskegon Community College Dec. 3. Southwestern then hits the road to face South Suburban College (Illinois) Dec. 6, Jackson College Dec. 17 and the defending National Junior College Athletic Association Division I National Championships Owens Community College Dec. 19.

The Roadrunners will open up Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference play in January. Southwestern will host Grand Rapids Community College (Jan. 7) and Lansing Community College (Jan. 28) with road games at Ancilla College (Jan. 14), Kellogg Community College (Jan. 16) and Kalamazoo Valley Community College (Jan. 25).

The regular season wraps up in February with Western Conference games at home against Lake Michigan College (Feb. 4), Ancilla (Feb. 8), Kellogg (Feb. 11), Kalamazoo Valley (Feb. 18) and Glen Oaks Community College (Feb. 25).

The MCCAA Tournament, which will be hosted by the Eastern Conference this season, is scheduled to begin March 3.