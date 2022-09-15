Dowagiac First United Methodist to host annual fall rummage sale

DOWAGIAC — A local church is gearing up for one of its biggest events of the year.

First United Methodist Church, 326 N. Lowe St., Dowagiac, will host its annual fall rummage and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.

The sale – which has been a church staple for roughly 20 years – will feature clothing, home goods, media, books, furniture, tools, medical supplies and more. That Saturday, unmarked clothing will sell for $4 per bag while marked clothing and other items will be sold at half price.

“We’re truly blessed,” said organizer Darlene Trussell. “We’re blessed to be in this position to help those in need.”

In addition to gently used clothing and products, the church will also host a bake sale in conjunction with the rummage sale to feature homemade baked goods. Books will be free on Saturday.

The rummage sale is a church community effort. According to Trussell, more than a dozen volunteers are helping bring the sale to life.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit several area nonprofit groups, including Cass County Cancer Service, Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services, ACTION Ministries, United Methodist Community House, hospice care in Cass County, Cass County CASA, Helping Hands of Cass County and the Salvation Army.

The bake sale raised $3,252.25 for the church during its last rummage sale.

“It’s for a good cause,” Trussell said. “[The sale] makes us feel like we are helping someone.”

Trussell said she was inspired by the donation of two Disney Princess dolls – Princess Tiana of The Princess and The Frog and Princess Elsa of Frozen. Tiana was Disney’s first black princess. To Trussell, the donation of the dolls symbolized people of different backgrounds coming together to support one another, just like the people of Dowagiac do.

“It’s the inspiration of togetherness,” she said. “We just love togetherness; it’s the way we are. Having those dolls together tells a story and I hope that story continues.”