Dowagiac rebounds to finish third at Lakeland/KVA Jamboree

KALAMAZOO — Another Lakeland Conference/KVA Jamboree and another victory for Kalamazoo Christian.

The Comets inched closer to the conference championship by claiming the jamboree at Eastern Hills, which was hosted by Comstock Tuesday afternoon. Kalamazoo Christian shot 185 as a team, while rival Kalamazoo Hackett was second with a 189.

Dowagiac, which slipped to fifth at Monday’s jamboree hosted by Michigan Lutheran, rebounded to finish third with a 204 Tuesday. Cassopolis, which replaced the Chieftains in third place at Blossom Trails, finished sixth behind South Haven and Comstock with a 237.

“Back where we belong tonight,” said Dowagiac Coach Bob Turner. Played with only five tonight, Anna [Ironside] left school sick and I didn’t find out until after school.”

Jordyn Bonnema, of Kalamazoo Christian, remained atop the individual standings as she shot 40 at Eastern Hills. Dowagiac’s Rebecca Guernsey rebounded from a bad round Monday to finish as the runner-up to medalist with a 42.

Cassopolis was led once again by Marie Insenser, who shot 48.

The Lakeland Conference/KVA will take a break as the final jamboree will be Sept. 23 at Heritage Glen Golf Club.

Dowagiac and Cassopolis have scheduled a dual meet Tuesday at Indian Lake Hills Golf Course where everyone on both rosters will compete.