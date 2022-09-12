Annual Cass County Crop Walk returns Oct. 2

CASSOPOLIS — An annual fundraiser is returning to Cassopolis in October.

The annual Cass County Crop Walk will take place Sunday, Oct. 2. Registration will begin at 1:30 p.m., with the walk to begin at 2 p.m. Walkers will meet at the Cass County Council on Aging track, 60525 Decatur Road, Cassopolis.

The event raises funds for local food pantries in the county, as well as for worldwide projects through Church World Service. In addition to providing sustainable farming practices and clean water for communities, CWS responds to natural disasters and provides services at refugee camps, including 94,000 Ukrainian refugees.

Cass County food pantries have received $71,000 in funding over the several decades of this fundraising walk in our county, officials said.

For more information or to obtain sponsorship forms, contact Leigh Goyings at (269) 591-1334.