South Bend man faces attempted murder, other charges following Saturday stabbing in Ontwa Township

ONTWA TOWNSHIP — A South Bend man is facing multiple charges for allegedly stabbing an Edwardsburg man several times Saturday afternoon in Ontwa Township, according to Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police.

OTEP Chief Douglas Westrick reports that at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to investigate a stabbing at Colonial Acres Mobile Home Park, 24995 US-12. Officers arrived on scene to find a subject with multiple stab wounds. The suspect fled prior to officers’ arrival. The victim, a 63-year-old Edwardsburg man, was stabilized by Edwardsburg Ambulance Service as Edwardsburg Fire Department set up a landing zone for MedFlight out of South Bend. The victim was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital.

The suspect later stole and entered several vehicles while the stabbing investigation was underway by the Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department and the Michigan State Police. Officers took the reports of the stolen vehicles and suspicious behavior and put out a BOL for the stolen vehicles with the assistance of Cass County Central Dispatch. A Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy spotted the vehicle and effected a traffic stop.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Cass County Jail where charged with assault with Intent to Murder, Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less than Murder, Unlawful Driving Away of an Automobile x 2, and Assault with a Dangerous Wepon.

The 27 year-old male from South Bend was lodged at the Cass County Jail. His name is being

withheld pending arraignment in the 4 th District Court in Cass County.

The case remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other crime is urged to contact the Ontwa

Township – Edwardsburg Police Department at 269-663-8444.