Rangers fall to 0-3 after loss to Comstock

COMSTOCK — Amarion White threw for 149 yards and a touchdown as host Comstock defeated Cassopolis 40-22 in Southwest 10 Conference football Friday night.

The loss dripped the Rangers to 0-3 on the season heading into their non-conference game at Buchanan Friday. The Bucks are 2-1 following a 48-22 win over Dowagiac.

Comstock (1-2) gave new coach Spencer Tuggle his first win with the Colts.

No individual statistics are currently available for Cassopolis. This story will be updated when more information is received.