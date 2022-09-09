Raymond Rudy Lund

Nov. 15, 1952-Aug. 14, 2022

Rudy Lund, 69, passed away peacefully on Aug. 14, 2022, at Hanson House Hospice.

He graduated from Buchanan High School and attended Purdue University before starting his long-term manufacturing career at a local commercial refrigeration company. After 30-plus years of hard work, he happily left that job behind and retired to his farm.

Rudy had a green thumb and enjoyed growing things including houseplants, vegetables and flowers. He had beautiful, huge beds of many varieties of daffodils surrounding his home.

His love of music, especially from the 60’s and 70’s, prompted him to visit Bachelor’s record store in Buchanan each week back then to get the latest top 40 list and the new singles. Locating obscure Beatles and Apple Records recordings and building his extensive collection kept him busy in his later years.

Rudy leaves behind his son, Zachary Lennon Lund, daughter-in-law Anika Lund and his beloved grandson, Alexander Raymond. Also surviving are his former wife and friend, Kyla Lund and his brother Scott Lund. His folks, Raymond and Ruthe Lund, have passed away as well as his brother, Steve Lund.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at www.hovenfunerals.com