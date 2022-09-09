Niles man killed in Thursday night shooting

NILES — The Niles Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one man dead.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Sixth and Ferry streets at approximately 11:11 p.m. Thursday after reports of shots being fired surfaced.

After police found evidence of a shooting, Spectrum Lakeland Hospital reported that a shooting victim had been dropped off at their emergency room before being transported to South Bend’s Memorial Hospital, where they died of their injuries.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Raquon Glenn, of Niles.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Niles Detective Bureau at (269) 683-0404, make an anonymous tip through tipsoft.com or call Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.