Honor Credit Union partners with Zogo Financial Literacy

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Honor Credit Union has partnered with Zogo, a leading financial technology company, to bring Zogo’s app to its account holders and families. The app, developed by a group of Duke University students, guides users through more than 400 bite-sized financial and educational modules. All of Zogo’s content meets the national standards for financial literacy. As users successfully answer questions, they will accumulate points they can redeem for gift cards and other rewards.

Honor Credit Union takes pride in giving back to the communities it serves, and partnering with Zogo is another example of this commitment.

“Zogo offers a fun, gamified approach to learning about financial literacy from the convenience of our members’ cell phones and at their own pace,” commented Honor’s Product Manager, Steve Juodawlkis. “Studies have shown that financial wellness and financial literacy go hand-in-hand. The earlier you learn about financial concepts, the better-informed money decisions you can make later in life. And while Gen Z and Millennials are a focus for such a tool, we’re finding that individuals of all ages can benefit from the learnings that Zogo provides while also having a little fun along the way.”

According to a study by Junior Achievement, 84% of teens say they look to their parents for information about money. However, T Rowe Price’s 11th Annual Parents, Kids, and Money Survey found that nearly half of parents said they miss opportunities to talk to their kids about money. And a quarter said they are very reluctant to discuss financial topics with their kids. However, the same report found that 3 out of 4 parents think financial apps are a good way to teach about financial matters.

“Growing up, we didn’t have good experiences learning finance,” added Bolin Li, CEO and co-founder of Zogo. “With Zogo, we wanted to create a financial education experience our peers would actually use. We are excited to partner with Honor Credit Union to bring this vision to life.”

The Zogo app is now available to account holders of Honor Credit Union at no cost on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.