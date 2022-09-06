Redbud Insurance Services welcomes new vice president

BUCHANAN — Redbud Insurance Services is excited to announce the hiring of Libby Hein as the Vice president of Redbud Insurance Services. Libby will work closely with Alice Kring, President of Redbud Insurance Services, to assume responsibility for agency operations at the end of 2023, when Alice plans to retire.

Libby is a graduate of Buchanan High School and received her undergraduate degree from Western Michigan University. She began her career in retail optical management before transition to the

insurance industry. Libby lives in Buchanan with her husband, Ronnie, and their three children. During their free time, you’ll find the Hein Family at 4-H events, camping and outdoors, or at one of their children’s many sporting events.

Libby brings with her a decade of experience in the insurance industry. Her knowledge and experience with both commercial and personal property and casualty insurance work, includes policy servicing, developing relationships with various carriers and underwriters, and growing a business through relationships, networking, and referrals. “I feel honored and privileged to once again be back working within the Buchanan community” stated Hein. “I’m excited to join Redbud Insurance Services and to build upon the history and high-level of service that the agency is known for.”

“We’re so excited to have Libby join our team. She will be a great addition and she will bring her

experiences and knowledge of insurance that will support the agency’s future growth and continued success.,” said Alice Kring. “Libby’s connection to the community, her passion for serving customers and building relationships, and excitement to be a part of Redbud’s future, make her an excellent fit. I’m looking forward to all that we will accomplish together for our customers, our community, and our team.”