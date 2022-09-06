Linda L. Green

June 9, 1948-Sept. 2, 2022

Linda Louise Jones Green, 74, of Vandalia, lost her six-year battle with colon cancer on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.

Her life began June 9, 1948, in Niles, Michigan, the middle of three children born to Captain Charles and Hazel Jones. She married James George Green Feb. 14, 1981, in Cassopolis, Michigan.

Linda was baptized into the church as a young lady. She grew up attending Calvary Bible Church with her family. She dedicated her life to the Lord and lived a Christian life.

Linda began attending Salisbury Grade School in 1954. She attended Cassopolis High School, graduating in 1966 and then went on to Southwestern Michigan College where she took secretarial courses for a year. Linda began her career in 1967 working as a medical biller at the Cass Medical Clinic. She was a diligent hard-working individual who took pride in her job.

She created many life-long friendships at work, several beginning in the first few years of her career.

Linda was a gentle soul. She was a caring person who always put her best foot forward no matter the situation. She was kind and easy to be around. Linda was resilient, strong, and brave. She loved horseback riding and shopping trips to Niles with her husband. She loved going for walks on the farm that she and Jim lived on throughout their forty-one years of marriage. Linda was a wonderful person who is and will continue to be dearly missed by her family.

Linda will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of forty-one years, James Green; her eight children, Elizabeth Green, James E. (Victoria) Green, Rebekah Green, William (Amy) Green, Jacqueline (Robert) Collins, Kathleen (Andre) Collins, Amanda (Brad) Sandler, Ashley (Michael) Horvath; nineteen grandchildren, Brooke Green, Austin Green, James Dylan Green, Caitlyn Hartline, Courtney (Bill) Mathews, Morgan Hartline, Derek (Rachael) Green, Zoe Laubach, Channing Green, Madeline Collins, Kaleb Collins, Christian Collins, Molly Sandler, Emily Sandler, Nathan Sandler, Ruby Sandler, Makenzie Horvath, Grant Horvath, Evelyn Horvath; three great grandchildren, Ava Lowe, Jack Green, Claire Green; one brother, Anthony (Toy) Jones; one sister-in-law, Cathy Jones; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Thomas Jones.

Family and friends will gather Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis. The funeral service will be held Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home.

Mrs. Green will be laid to rest in Young’s Prairie Cemetery in Penn Township.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Linda be made to Cass County Cancer Service, Post Office Box 676, Edwardsburg, Michigan 49112.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com