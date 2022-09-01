Underground Laugh Lounge to host sold-out Sneak Peak comedy show

NILES — The entrepreneurs transforming the Carnegie Library into an entertainment venue are offering community members a look at what to expect.

The Underground Laugh Lounge is hosting a Sneak Peak comedy show Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Niles Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 95, 531 N. State St.

The show, scheduled for 7:30 p.m., sold out in two days. The set list includes Mike Merk (TMZ) from Atlantic City, Terry McNeely (Comedy Central) from New York, Underground Laugh Lounge GM Sean Shank (Showtime, CBS, Def Jam) and the host Christopher Gathright. Jim’s Smokin’ Cafe will be on site providing guests with brisket, beans and macaroni and cheese. Everyone in attendance will have a chance to win one of six door prizes.

Sheila Koebel, co-owner of ULL along with her husband, Karl, aims to open the venue in September 2023 following an extensive renovation project. She said the idea of a sneak peak show came together quickly.

“The Niles community was excited (about the venue) but bummed they had to wait a year,” she said. “Mike Merk will be at the Watermark Distillery (Oct. 7) and had an opening on the 8th, we thought it would be a great way to give a sneak peak to the people.”

Koebel continues to be honored to see the positive responses from community members regarding the Carnegie Library project and hopes those able to purchase tickets enjoy the sneak peak.

“It’s a great feeling,” she said. “It tells us if you build it, they will come.”