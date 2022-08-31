Four Dowagiac students, two adults injured in Wayne Township bus crash

WAYNE TOWNSHIP — Four secondary students and two adults were injured in a two-vehicle Wayne Township crash Wednesday morning involving a Dowagiac Union Schools bus and a truck.

Cass County Sheriff’s Department dispatch confirmed that deputies responded to the crash at approximately 6:45 a.m Wednesday at the intersection of Atwood Road and Dewey Lake Street in Wayne Township.

According to a statement released by Dowagiac Superintendent Jonathan Whan, three of the students were released to their parents by the emergency medical responders with minor cuts and abrasions. Whan also reported that the bus driver was okay.

“The fourth student’s parents could not be reached for some time, so I had the student transported to the hospital to be safe,” Whan said. “The parents were contacted by the time the student was in transit to the hospital. The second adult was shaken up and taken to the hospital, but at this time is doing okay.”

The truck ended up in a ditch. The impact to the bus was on the side near the back end, which caused it to end up on its side. According to Whan, there was fog in the area.

The investigation into the crash is being conducted by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are very appreciative to the community members who stopped to help and to the emergency responders who arrived to provide needed services to all involved,” Whan said. “We are all very happy that at this time all students, staff and the driver of the other vehicle are doing okay.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.