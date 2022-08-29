Danny L. Ming

July 8, 1953-Aug. 23, 2022

Danny Lee Ming, 69, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at home in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began July 8, 1953, in Long Beach, California, the oldest of four children born to Arthur and Norma Ming. He married Jodi Marie Ellis April 19, 1997, in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Dan took great pride in being a family man, and was extremely proud of being an exceptional truck driver at Rainier Petroleum in Seattle, Washington for over twenty-five years. Dan lived large and loved hard, enjoying family, music, and all that life had to give him.

Dan will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of twenty-five years, Jodi Ming; daughter Shandra Ann Ming; son, Daniel (Wendy Grover) Ming; step-son, Jared Troy; eight grandchildren, Sypher, Ayden, Kase, Emma, Donovan, Emily, Kamryn, Aubrey; sisters, Kathy Ming, Teresa Devaney; sister-in-law, Alicia Ming; nieces, Angeline, Shana, Andryia; and nephews, Shane, Jacob, and Michael.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Norma; brother, Tommy Lynn Ming; and nephew, Charles Wesley Ming O’Brian.

His family will observe a private remembrance.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com