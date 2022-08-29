Daily Data: Tuesday, Aug. 30
Published 10:52 pm Monday, August 29, 2022
VOLLEYBALL
MCCAA Western Conference
School Conf. Overall
Lake Michigan 0-0 7-1
Southwestern 0-0 6-3
Glen Oaks 0-0 2-2
Kellogg CC 0-0 3-5
Lansing CC 0-0 1-2
Kalamazoo Valley 0-0 1-3
Marian/Ancilla 0-0 0-3
Division II Rankings
School Record Points
Johnson County 8-0 160
Cowley 7-0 133
Parkland 9-1 129
Iowa Central 6-1 119
Kirkwood 8-1 112
Scottsdale 2-0 105
Heartland 7-2 98
McHenry County 3-1 91
Sauk Valley 2-1 84
Grand Rapids CC 4-2 77
NJCAA Division II
Offensive Leaders
Kills
Name School Number
Christina Bohm St. Claire County 109
Reilly Murphy Muskegon CC 99
Faith Rankin Southwestern 96
Leah Lappin Mott CC 91
Abby Herman Kellogg CC 86
Hitting Percentage
Name School Pct.
Alexis Sarvo Owens CC .459
Elia Thelen Grand Rapids CC .344
Paige Mill Glen Oaks CC .319
Brianna Slusher Edison State .299
Kylee Tadisch Bay College .294
Assists
Name School Number
Miyana Dishroon St. Claire County 346
Emma Beckman Southwestern 310
Phoenix Stricker Mott CC 264
Olivia Deeb Lake Michigan 233
Shannon Russell Grand Rapids CC 221
Assists Per Set
Name School Number
Raegan Murphy Muskegon CC 10.44
Miyana Dodson St. Claire County 9.89
Shannon Russell Grand Rapids CC 9.61
Phoenix Stricker Mott CC 9.43
Emma Beckman Southwestern 9.12
Points
Name School Number
Christina Bohm St. Claire County 134.0
Reilly Murphy Muskegon CC 112.0
Leah Lappin Mott CC 109.0
Faith Rankin Southwestern 108.0
Nikki Nate Southwestern 107.0
NJCAA Division II
Defensive Leaders
Digs
Name School Number
Cadence Knight Southwestern 165
Tori Jandt Bay College 149
Harper Johnson Mott CC 137
Rheanna Patterson Owens CC 135
Taylor Lessing Edison State 128
Digs Per Set
Name School Number
Tori Jandt Bay College 6.48
Jaydn Cary Glen Oaks CC 6.29
Rheanna Patterson Owens CC 5.87
Izabel Santo Domingo Lorain County 5.50
Kendra Kieft Muskegon CC 5.39
Block Solo
Name School Number
Morgan Green Terra State 18
Reese Page Terra State 17
Kylee Tadisch Bay College 14
Jermara Blackmon Lake Michigan 13
Samantha Kent St. Claire County 9
Block Assists
Name School Number
Alena Visnovsky Grand Rapids CC 26
Shelby Keeler Mott CC 25
Rachel Ross St. Claire County 23
Samantha Kent St. Claire County 23
Nikki Nate Southwestern 22
Service Aces
Name School Number
Laura Chandler St. Claire County 33
Amber Caylor Bay College 21
Heather Broski St. Claire County 20
Cadence Knight Southwestern 18
Bianca Hobson Southwestern 18