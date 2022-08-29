Daily Data: Tuesday, Aug. 30

Published 10:52 pm Monday, August 29, 2022

By Staff Report

VOLLEYBALL

MCCAA Western Conference

School                         Conf.    Overall

Lake Michigan             0-0       7-1

Southwestern              0-0       6-3

Glen Oaks                    0-0       2-2

Kellogg CC                   0-0       3-5

Lansing CC                  0-0       1-2

Kalamazoo Valley       0-0       1-3

Marian/Ancilla           0-0       0-3

 

Division II Rankings

School                         Record             Points

Johnson County           8-0                   160

Cowley                           7-0                   133

Parkland                       9-1                   129

Iowa Central                6-1                   119

Kirkwood                     8-1                   112

Scottsdale                    2-0                   105

Heartland                    7-2                   98

McHenry County        3-1                   91

Sauk Valley                  2-1                   84

Grand Rapids CC       4-2                   77

 

NJCAA Division II

Offensive Leaders

Kills

Name                          School                     Number

Christina Bohm           St. Claire County         109

Reilly Murphy              Muskegon CC                99

Faith Rankin                Southwestern                96

Leah Lappin                 Mott CC                          91

Abby Herman              Kellogg CC                     86

 

Hitting Percentage

Name                          School                       Pct.

Alexis Sarvo                Owens CC                    .459

Elia Thelen                  Grand Rapids CC       .344

Paige Mill                    Glen Oaks CC              .319

Brianna Slusher          Edison State              .299

Kylee Tadisch              Bay College                .294

 

Assists

Name                          School                         Number

Miyana Dishroon         St. Claire County         346

Emma Beckman         Southwestern                310

Phoenix Stricker          Mott CC                        264

Olivia Deeb                 Lake Michigan              233

Shannon Russell         Grand Rapids CC        221

 

Assists Per Set

Name                          School                      Number

Raegan Murphy          Muskegon CC              10.44

Miyana Dodson           St. Claire County         9.89

Shannon Russell         Grand Rapids CC         9.61

Phoenix Stricker          Mott CC                        9.43

Emma Beckman         Southwestern               9.12

 

Points

Name                          School                      Number

Christina Bohm           St. Claire County         134.0

Reilly Murphy              Muskegon CC              112.0

Leah Lappin                 Mott CC                       109.0

Faith Rankin                Southwestern             108.0

Nikki Nate                   Southwestern              107.0

 

NJCAA Division II

Defensive Leaders

Digs

Name                          School                   Number

Cadence Knight           Southwestern             165

Tori Jandt                    Bay College                 149

Harper Johnson           Mott CC                      137

Rheanna Patterson     Owens CC                    135

Taylor Lessing             Edison State               128

 

Digs Per Set

Name                          School                     Number

Tori Jandt                    Bay College                   6.48

Jaydn Cary                   Glen Oaks CC              6.29

Rheanna Patterson     Owens CC                    5.87

Izabel Santo Domingo Lorain County          5.50

Kendra Kieft                Muskegon CC             5.39

 

Block Solo

Name                          School                   Number

Morgan Green            Terra State                   18

Reese Page                 Terra State                    17

Kylee Tadisch              Bay College                 14

Jermara Blackmon      Lake Michigan          13

Samantha Kent           St. Claire County         9

 

Block Assists

Name                          School                     Number

Alena Visnovsky          Grand Rapids CC         26

Shelby Keeler              Mott CC                          25

Rachel Ross                St. Claire County           23

Samantha Kent           St. Claire County         23

Nikki Nate                   Southwestern               22

 

Service Aces

Name                          School                       Number

Laura Chandler            St. Claire County           33

Amber Caylor              Bay College                      21

Heather Broski            St. Claire County           20

Cadence Knight           Southwestern                 18

Bianca Hobson            Southwestern                 18

