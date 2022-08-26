Roundup: Bucks remain undefeated in volleyball; Niles tennis squares record

SOUTH BEND — Visiting Buchanan remained undefeated with a 3-2 win over South Bend St. Joseph in non-conference volleyball action Thursday night.

The Bucks wrapped up a busy week by defeating the Indians 25-16, 16-25, 22-25, 25-16 and 15-10. The win improved Buchanan to 5-0 on the season.

The Carson sisters had a big night at the net for the Bucks. Senior Faith Carson had 13 kills and nine blocks, while sophomore Alyssa Carson had 15 kills and eight blocks.

Senior Josie West contributed eight kills, 10 digs and three aces. Laney Kehoe had a team-high 16 digs to go along with five aces. Chloe Aalfs finished the match with 15 digs and a team-high six aces.

Alyvia Hickok also had 15 digs and led the team with 42 assists.

The Bucks return to the court Tuesday when they travel to Coloma for a quad.

Niles Tennis

The Vikings squared their record at 1-1 with a 7-1 non-conference win over Bridgman/New Buffalo/Our Lady of the Lady Thursday.

Niles (1-1) swept the doubles flights by winning all four in straight sets.

The most competitive match of the day came at No. 2 singles where the Vikings’ Jack Badman outlasted Angelo Ciccarelli 6-2, 6-7 and 10-4.

Niles is back on the court today as it travels to Kalamazoo Central for a match between former SMAC foes.