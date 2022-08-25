WMHE-TV 46 to televise Brandywine vs. Watervliet

NILES — The 2022 season opener between Brandywine and visiting Watervliet will feature the debut of Bobcats Coach Justin Kinzie tonight.

The game is being televised by WHME-TV 46 to be shown via tape delay at 4 p.m. Friday and again at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Brandywine game is not the only Michigan game on the schedule this year as WHME is scheduled to television the Buchanan vs. Niles contest Sept. 1, which will be played in Berrien Springs due to the construction of the new turf surface at Niles High School.