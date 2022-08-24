Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Ontwa Township

ONTWA TOWNSHIP — One person is dead following a shooting at a home near the intersection of Redfield and Oak Street in Ontwa Township Wednesday evening, according to the Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department.

A man was taken into custody at the scene, transported to Cass County Jail and is expected to be arraigned on Thursday. While information regarding what led to the situation is still under investigation, police said both the suspect and the victim were family members.

Responding agencies include OTEPD, Michigan State Police, Edwardsburg Fire Department and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story, as the investigation is active. Leaderpub.com will be updated as more information becomes available.