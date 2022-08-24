New Niles urgent care facility expected to open this fall

NILES — Local residents will soon have a new place to go to obtain the health care services they need.

Construction on a WellNow Urgent Care location is currently underway in Niles. The business will be located on the site of the former Niles Inn and Conference Center. An opening date has not yet been determined, but according to WellNow Public Relations Manager Anne Keller, a fall opening is anticipated.

The new center in Niles will provide walk-in treatment for a wide range of non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses such as sprains, burns, lacerations, colds and flu, strep throat, sinus infections, allergies and more. It will also provide on-site COVID-19 PCR testing, X-rays and physicals.

Virtual Care is available 24 hours a day for patients who prefer to speak with a provider from the comfort of home using their computer, smart phone or tablet. Additionally, WellNow offers occupational medicine services, including Workers’ Compensation assistance, pre-employment physicals, drug and alcohol testing and more.

WellNow has locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana and opened a location in Plainwell, MI last August.

According to Keller, WellNow has been planning its upcoming Niles location for more than a year.

“We recognized there was a need and opportunity to provide local residents with greater access to quality care with shorter wait times, walk-in service and lower costs than the traditional emergency room,” she said. “When someone isn’t feeling well, the last thing they want to do is drive a long distance for care. Our location in Niles was selected for its easy proximity to businesses, shopping and transportation, so our patients can get care close to where they live and work.”

Keller said most insurance is accepted, and that WellNow offers competitive self-pay rates for patients without insurance.

WellNow will be hiring 5 to 10 employees to staff the new center. Those interested in applying can visit https://www.wellnow.com/join-our-team.