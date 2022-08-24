Edwardsburg teams finish in the top five at the Big Hill Invitational

THREE RIVERS — The Edwardsburg boys cross country team finished fourth and the girls team finished fourth at the Big Hill Invitational hosted by Three Rivers Tuesday.

Olivet won the boy’s championship with 93 points. Marshall was second with 99, Constantine third with 102 and the Eddies fourth with 132.

Niles finished 10th and Dowagiac 13th.

Marshall took home the girl’s title after finishing with 41 points. Union City was a distant runner-up with 78 points. Paw Paw was third (103), Bronson fourth (112) and Edwardsburg fifth (112). Niles finished seventh. Dowagiac did not have enough runners to field a team score.

Boden Genovese, of Coloma, was the overall winner in the boy’s race as he posted a time of 17:42. Camille Decola, of Marshall, was the winner in the girl’s race as he ran a time of 21:25.

Dane Bailey led the Eddies with a seventh-place finish and a time of 18:24. Aiden Krueger, of Niles, finished third overall to lead the Vikings as he posted a time of 17:49. Dowagiac was led by Owen Saylor’s 17th place finish and time of 19:37.

Claire Ritchey, of Edwardsburg, was third in the girl’s race with a time of 23:17. Tori Yates led the Vikings with an 11th-place finish and a time of 24:08. Jocelyn Kiner was the lone runner for the Chieftains. She placed 62nd with a time of 32:34.