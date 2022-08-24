Daily Data: Thursday, Aug. 25

VOLLEYBALL

Buchanan Quad

At Buchanan

Buchanan Match Scores

Buchanan d. Bridgman 25-22, 25-15

Buchanan d. Dowagiac 25-22, 25-20

Buchanan d. Galesburg-Augusta 25-14, 25-19

Individual Statistics

Kills

Alyssa Carson 25, Josie West 17, Chloe Aalfs 16, Faith Carson 12

Digs

Laney Kehoe 32, West 20, Chle Aalfs 18, Riley Capron 16, Alyvia Hickok 18

Solo blocks

Faith Carson 4

Alyssa Carson 1

Aces

Aalfs 10, Kehoe 5, Emily Holt 2

Assists

Hickok 72

Varsity Record: Buchanan 4-0

Dowagiac Match Scores

Dowagiac d. Galesburg-Augusta 25-11, 25-20

Buchanan d. Dowagiac 25-22, 25-20

Bridgman d. Dowagiac 25-12, 25-16

Individual Statistics

Kills

Caleigh Wimberley 13, Alanah Smith 9, Abbey Dobberstein 8, Maggie Weller 7

Aces

Brooklyn Smith 8, Wimberley 6, Dobberstein 2, Weller 2, Emerson Kruger 1

Assists

Brooklyn Smith 35

Digs

Wimberley 6, Dobberstein 5, Weller 3, Smith 9

Blocks

Alanah Smith 5, Dobberstein 3, Smith 2

Varsity record: Dowagiac 6-4-2

NILES 3, STURGIS 0

At Sturgis

Niles Match Scores

Niles d. Sturgis 25-23, 25-18, 25-9

Individual Statistics

Kills

Jillian Bruckner 16, Nyla Hover 6

Aces

Nla Hover 3, Kaydence Jacobs 3

Assists

Anna Johnson 12, Jacobs 13

Digs

Amelia Florkowski 11, Kailyn Miller 14

Blocks

Bruckner 5, Brynn Lake 2

Varsity record: Niles 6-7-2, 1-0 Wolverine Conference

CROSS COUNTRY

Bridgman Invitational

At Lake Township Park

Boys Team Scores

River Valley 50, Bloomingdale 75, Brigman 77, Our Lady of the Lake 98, Buchanan 135, Bangor 153, Hartford 173, Eau Claire 203, Watervliet 221, Gobles 248

Overall Winner

Jaden Barnes (BLOOM) 17:43

Buchanan Finishers

Jacob Kuntz 19:28, 9. Jack Sherwood 19:31, 20. Coy Weinberg 20:41, 56. William Spencer 23:21, 62. Rowan Kile 24:23, 67. Caleb Sweeney 24:55, 70. Luke Sherwood 25:31, 71. Devin Simson 25:36, 79. Jacob Stines 28:19

Cassopolis Finisher

Jaren Waldschmidt 21:05

Brandywine Finishers

Ethan Ohara 25:18, 78. Gabe Smith, 87. Cody Hoskins 31:41

Girls Team Scores

Lawton 48, Buchanan 65, Our Lady of the Lake 92, Bridgman 102, Watervliet 138, Brandywine 159, Bloomingdale 166, Hartford 180, Gobles 202

Overall Winner

Kendra Koster (L) 19:23

Buchanan Finishers

Madeline Young 22:02, 8. Adyson Baker 23:46, 17. Makynna Williams 25:05, 21. Sydney Greaves 25:25, 25. Isabelle Bryans 25:56, 40. Eleanor Young 27:00, 43. Sadie Holloway 27:34, 56. Carolyn Young 29:26, 63. Maddix Roberts 31:06, 66. Audrey Hunt 32:04

Brandywine Finishers

Miley Young 25:09, 37. Karleigh Byrd 26:38, 38, Ireland Prenkert 26:54, 39. Madison Ward 26:56, 52. Aubree Murray 28:51, 53. Lexi Troup 28:54, 60. Sydney Olson 30:56

SOCCER

NILES 9, BRANDYWINE 0

At Niles

Halftime Score

Niles 9, Brandywine 0

First Half

N – Nathan Becraft 3rd minute

N – Ezra Vance 4th minute (Andrews Ntsiful assist)

N – Ntsiful 18th minute (Levi Haboush assist)

N – Casey Marlin 25th minute (Chris Helfin assist)

N – Ntsiful 29th minute (Kaleb Thornton assist)

N – Thornton 32nd minute

N – Carlo Ortiz 34th minute (Ntsiful assist)

N – Andrew Cutujar 35th minute

N – Ntsiful 37th minute

Shots on Goal

Niles 23

Brandywine 2

Varsity records: Niles 3-1, Brandywine 0-3

EDWARDSBURG 3, LAKESHORE 1

At Stevensville

Edwardsburg Goals

Dion Sokhadze

Owen Kertes

Daniel Carfi

Varsity record: Edwardsburg 5-1-0

JV SOCCER

EDWARDSBURG 4, LAKESHORE 3

At Stevensville

Edwardsburg Goals

Lenoxx Myers (2)

Luke Phillips

Mobius Stubblefield

JV record: Edwardsburg 1-1

VICKSBURG 5, DOWAGIAC 0

At Dowagiac

Halftime Score

Vicksburg 2, Dowagiac 0

First Half

V – N/A

V – N/A

Second Half

V – N/A

V – N/A

V – N/A

Shots on Goal

Vicksburg 20

Dowagiac 4

Saves

Vicksburg 0

Dowagiac 14 (Travis Renborg)