Daily Data: Thursday, Aug. 25
Published 11:18 pm Wednesday, August 24, 2022
VOLLEYBALL
Buchanan Quad
At Buchanan
Buchanan Match Scores
Buchanan d. Bridgman 25-22, 25-15
Buchanan d. Dowagiac 25-22, 25-20
Buchanan d. Galesburg-Augusta 25-14, 25-19
Individual Statistics
Kills
Alyssa Carson 25, Josie West 17, Chloe Aalfs 16, Faith Carson 12
Digs
Laney Kehoe 32, West 20, Chle Aalfs 18, Riley Capron 16, Alyvia Hickok 18
Solo blocks
Faith Carson 4
Alyssa Carson 1
Aces
Aalfs 10, Kehoe 5, Emily Holt 2
Assists
Hickok 72
Varsity Record: Buchanan 4-0
Dowagiac Match Scores
Dowagiac d. Galesburg-Augusta 25-11, 25-20
Buchanan d. Dowagiac 25-22, 25-20
Bridgman d. Dowagiac 25-12, 25-16
Individual Statistics
Kills
Caleigh Wimberley 13, Alanah Smith 9, Abbey Dobberstein 8, Maggie Weller 7
Aces
Brooklyn Smith 8, Wimberley 6, Dobberstein 2, Weller 2, Emerson Kruger 1
Assists
Brooklyn Smith 35
Digs
Wimberley 6, Dobberstein 5, Weller 3, Smith 9
Blocks
Alanah Smith 5, Dobberstein 3, Smith 2
Varsity record: Dowagiac 6-4-2
NILES 3, STURGIS 0
At Sturgis
Niles Match Scores
Niles d. Sturgis 25-23, 25-18, 25-9
Individual Statistics
Kills
Jillian Bruckner 16, Nyla Hover 6
Aces
Nla Hover 3, Kaydence Jacobs 3
Assists
Anna Johnson 12, Jacobs 13
Digs
Amelia Florkowski 11, Kailyn Miller 14
Blocks
Bruckner 5, Brynn Lake 2
Varsity record: Niles 6-7-2, 1-0 Wolverine Conference
CROSS COUNTRY
Bridgman Invitational
At Lake Township Park
Boys Team Scores
River Valley 50, Bloomingdale 75, Brigman 77, Our Lady of the Lake 98, Buchanan 135, Bangor 153, Hartford 173, Eau Claire 203, Watervliet 221, Gobles 248
Overall Winner
Jaden Barnes (BLOOM) 17:43
Buchanan Finishers
- Jacob Kuntz 19:28, 9. Jack Sherwood 19:31, 20. Coy Weinberg 20:41, 56. William Spencer 23:21, 62. Rowan Kile 24:23, 67. Caleb Sweeney 24:55, 70. Luke Sherwood 25:31, 71. Devin Simson 25:36, 79. Jacob Stines 28:19
Cassopolis Finisher
- Jaren Waldschmidt 21:05
Brandywine Finishers
- Ethan Ohara 25:18, 78. Gabe Smith, 87. Cody Hoskins 31:41
Girls Team Scores
Lawton 48, Buchanan 65, Our Lady of the Lake 92, Bridgman 102, Watervliet 138, Brandywine 159, Bloomingdale 166, Hartford 180, Gobles 202
Overall Winner
Kendra Koster (L) 19:23
Buchanan Finishers
- Madeline Young 22:02, 8. Adyson Baker 23:46, 17. Makynna Williams 25:05, 21. Sydney Greaves 25:25, 25. Isabelle Bryans 25:56, 40. Eleanor Young 27:00, 43. Sadie Holloway 27:34, 56. Carolyn Young 29:26, 63. Maddix Roberts 31:06, 66. Audrey Hunt 32:04
Brandywine Finishers
- Miley Young 25:09, 37. Karleigh Byrd 26:38, 38, Ireland Prenkert 26:54, 39. Madison Ward 26:56, 52. Aubree Murray 28:51, 53. Lexi Troup 28:54, 60. Sydney Olson 30:56
SOCCER
NILES 9, BRANDYWINE 0
At Niles
Halftime Score
Niles 9, Brandywine 0
First Half
N – Nathan Becraft 3rd minute
N – Ezra Vance 4th minute (Andrews Ntsiful assist)
N – Ntsiful 18th minute (Levi Haboush assist)
N – Casey Marlin 25th minute (Chris Helfin assist)
N – Ntsiful 29th minute (Kaleb Thornton assist)
N – Thornton 32nd minute
N – Carlo Ortiz 34th minute (Ntsiful assist)
N – Andrew Cutujar 35th minute
N – Ntsiful 37th minute
Shots on Goal
Niles 23
Brandywine 2
Varsity records: Niles 3-1, Brandywine 0-3
EDWARDSBURG 3, LAKESHORE 1
At Stevensville
Edwardsburg Goals
Dion Sokhadze
Owen Kertes
Daniel Carfi
Varsity record: Edwardsburg 5-1-0
JV SOCCER
EDWARDSBURG 4, LAKESHORE 3
At Stevensville
Edwardsburg Goals
Lenoxx Myers (2)
Luke Phillips
Mobius Stubblefield
JV record: Edwardsburg 1-1
VICKSBURG 5, DOWAGIAC 0
At Dowagiac
Halftime Score
Vicksburg 2, Dowagiac 0
First Half
V – N/A
V – N/A
Second Half
V – N/A
V – N/A
V – N/A
Shots on Goal
Vicksburg 20
Dowagiac 4
Saves
Vicksburg 0
Dowagiac 14 (Travis Renborg)