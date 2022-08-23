Roundup: Chieftains fall to Plainwell, Eddies rout Bangor 9-1

DOWAGIAC — Visiting Plainwell spoiled the Dowagiac soccer home opener as it defeated the Chieftains 5-2 Monday night.

The Trojans (2-2) grabbed a 2-0 halftime lead and then added three goals in the second half.

Dowagiac scored a pair of second-half goals, but could not Plainwell’s Sam Gibson, who scored four of the five Trojan goals. Zack Holtman had the other goal for the former Wolverine Conference foe.

The Chietains’ goals came from Chase Morse and Allex Hernandez. Hernandez also assisted on the Morse goal.

“We played another good game today,” said Dowagiac Coach Joey Pasternak. “We were able to move the ball well against a very good team and played pretty good defense. They capitalize on all our mistakes, and we were not able to finish on theirs. We have been steadily improving each and every game and I like the direction we are heading.”

Edwardsburg Soccer

Kya Bryant scored a hat trick for visiting Edwardsburg as it defeated Bangor 9-1 in a non-conference soccer match Monday.

Dion Sokhadze had a pair of goals for the Eddies, who improved to 4-1 on the season. Also scoring for Edwardsburg were T.J. Gremaux, Mason Coles and Kaleb Brown. The Vikings also had an own goal.

Picking up assist for the Eddies were Alex Carfi, Gremaux, Sokhadze and Andrew Backus.