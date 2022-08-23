Niles City Council approves purchase of $75,000 fire department turnout gear
Published 11:00 am Tuesday, August 23, 2022
NILES — The Niles City Council authorized the purchase of turn-out gear including helmets and boots for the Niles Fire Department during its Monday meeting.
The equipment will be purchased from Phoenix Safety Outfitters of Springfield, Ohio in the amount of $74,582 to be paid for using American Rescue Plan Act Funds.
According to the fire department, turn-out gear for firefighting expires every ten years. The current turn-out gear being utilized by full time firefighters is set to expire in approximately five years, with some equipment, such as gloves or helmets, already expired on expiring very soon. Most of the turn-out gear utilized by on-call firefighting staff has expired.
Through NPP.Gov, a national public procurement program, the fire department was able to obtain a cost for new equipment from Phoenix Safety Outfitters, utilizing national contract pricing. The purchase would outfit each full time firefighter with two sets of turn-out gear, including coat, pants, and gloves, as well as new helmet and boots. The gear is rated for extreme heat, above 1100 degrees fahrenheit, and is essential for firefighters to effectively and safely fight fires.
After each fire incident, staff has to wash their turn-out gear upon returning to the station to eliminate/minimize carcinogens and other contaminants. Having two sets of turn-out gear will ensure fire fighters remain ready for fire or other emergency call outs while their gear is being washed/de-contaminated.
Purchasing new turn-out gear for full time firefighters will allow the department to re-issue their serviceable gear to on-call staff with expired gear.
In other business, council:
- Accepted the SHI quote for Knowbe4 Security Awareness Training in the amount of $3,605.40 to be charged to both the General Fund and Utility Department Computer Equipment and Supplies Funds
- Approved the repairs of a park tractor from GreenMark Equipment of Union, Michigan in the amount of $5,264.38 to be charged to the Parks Department Fund.
- Approved the emergency purchase of the Eastech Vantage 2220 flow meter for use at the Wastewater Treatment Plant from King Service LLC of Hudsonville, Michigan in the amount of $5,906 to be charged to the Installed Flow Meters Fund.
- Approved the emergency purchase of four Fujitsu Combination Scanners from SHI of Somerset, New Jersey in the amount of $6,264 to be charged to both the General Fund and Utility Department Computer Equipment and Supplies Funds.
- Approved the emergency purchase of a rooftop package heat and cool unit replacement at the Wastewater Treatment Plant from Hickok Plumbing and Heating, LLC in the amount of $8,852.10 to be charged to the Machinery and Equipment Fund.
- Accepted the quote of $14,378.17 from GreenMark Equipment, LLC of Union, Michigan for the purchase of a John Deere HPX 815E Work Series Utility Vehicle for use at the Wastewater Treatment Plant to be charged to the Field Equipment Fund. According to council member John DiCostanzo, the vehicle will replace a golf cart that was deemed inefficient for transporting equipment and tools around the plant.
- Approved additional modules of Caselle Financial Software from Civic Systems of Madison, Wisconsin for software and services in the amount of $24,800 to be charged to the General Fund Management Services Fund and the Utility Department Computer Equipment and Supplies Fund.