Niles City Council approves purchase of $75,000 fire department turnout gear

NILES — The Niles City Council authorized the purchase of turn-out gear including helmets and boots for the Niles Fire Department during its Monday meeting.

The equipment will be purchased from Phoenix Safety Outfitters of Springfield, Ohio in the amount of $74,582 to be paid for using American Rescue Plan Act Funds.

According to the fire department, turn-out gear for firefighting expires every ten years. The current turn-out gear being utilized by full time firefighters is set to expire in approximately five years, with some equipment, such as gloves or helmets, already expired on expiring very soon. Most of the turn-out gear utilized by on-call firefighting staff has expired.

Through NPP.Gov, a national public procurement program, the fire department was able to obtain a cost for new equipment from Phoenix Safety Outfitters, utilizing national contract pricing. The purchase would outfit each full time firefighter with two sets of turn-out gear, including coat, pants, and gloves, as well as new helmet and boots. The gear is rated for extreme heat, above 1100 degrees fahrenheit, and is essential for firefighters to effectively and safely fight fires.

After each fire incident, staff has to wash their turn-out gear upon returning to the station to eliminate/minimize carcinogens and other contaminants. Having two sets of turn-out gear will ensure fire fighters remain ready for fire or other emergency call outs while their gear is being washed/de-contaminated.

Purchasing new turn-out gear for full time firefighters will allow the department to re-issue their serviceable gear to on-call staff with expired gear.

