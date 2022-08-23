Dowagiac golf team third at Lakeland/KVA Jamboree

Published 2:01 pm Tuesday, August 23, 2022

By Staff Report

SOUTH HAVEN — The Dowagiac golf team finished third at the Lakeland/KVA Conference Jamboree at Beeches in South Haven Tuesday morning.

Kalamazoo Christian was the overall winner as it shot 184. Kalamazoo Hackett was second at 202 and Dowagiac third at 226. Cassopolis finished third with a 226.

Jordyne Bonnema, of Kalamazoo Chistian, was the medalist with a round of 38.

Dowagiac’s Rebecca Guernsey finished third with a 42, while Cassopolis’ Quianna Murray cracked the top 10 by finishing ninth with a 52.

