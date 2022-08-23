106 animals found during Dowagiac animal hoarding investigation

DOWAGIAC — More than 100 animals were found during an investigation of an animal hoarding case last week, according to the Dowagiac Police Department.

Dowagiac police had received complaints of several animals at a residence in the 100 block of Lester Street in Dowagiac, according to Dowagiac Police Sargeant Kevin Roman. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, DPD officers executed a search warrant at the residence and located several animals – dogs, cats, rabbits, chickens, guinea pigs and ducks – inside of the residence. In total, 106 animals were found in the residence.

Officers investigated and determined that the resident there had several animals in poor condition in violation of city ordinances and Michigan state law. Officers seized the the animals from the property.

The owner of the home is facing charges after having faced animal cruelty charges in 2013 and 2020.