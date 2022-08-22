Western announces kickoff time for New Hampshire game

KALAMAZOO — The kickoff time for Western Michigan football’s CommUniverCity game against New Hampshire has been set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The 30th annual CommUniverCity brings together the Kalamazoo community and Western Michigan for an invite-only corporate tailgating held for the first time at Kanley Track & Field Complex.

Broadcast information for the game is still to be determined.

Tickets for the clash with the Wildcats and all WMU home games can be purchased at www.wmubroncos.com/tickets and by calling (888) 4-WMUTIX.