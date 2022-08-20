Ascension Michigan names new Southwest Region president

KALAMAZOO — Ascension Michigan is pleased to announce Thomas Rohs, MD, as regional president and chief executive officer of Ascension Michigan’s Southwest Region, which includes Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo), Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital (Allegan), Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital (Dowagiac) and Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital (Plainwell).

Dr. Rohs is a board-certified critical care surgeon with a long history of serving in various leadership positions at Ascension Borgess. A well-respected physician, Dr. Rohs has provided leadership as chief medical officer for Ascension Michigan’s Southwest Region since 2019. Prior to that role, Rohs served as the region’s medical director of hospital-based clinical services. He has also served as medical director of the hospital’s trauma services and began his surgical career at Ascension Borgess Hospital in 1998 as a staff trauma surgeon.

“I am incredibly honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead this exceptional organization of

dedicated, talented healthcare professionals,” said Dr. Rohs. “My goal in leading Ascension Borgess is to not only build on the success of the past 133 years, but to strengthen our commitment to improving the health and well-being of our community.”

Dr. Rohs graduated with honors from the University of Michigan with a bachelor’s degree in cellular and molecular biology. He went on to earn his medical degree from the University of Cincinnati. He returned to University of Michigan Health to complete his residency training and critical care fellowship.

“Based on his outstanding credentials, deep roots in Southwest Michigan, and commitment to our Mission of service, quality care and the patient experience, we are confident that Dr. Rohs is the right person to lead Ascension Michigan’s Southwest Region,” said Joe Hurshe, FACHE, chief operating officer, Ascension Michigan. “He possesses the expertise and energy needed to grow the organization and continue to strengthen its reputation as one of the area’s leading healthcare systems.”