Three Rivers man gets prison time for fleeing police, unlawful driving

CASSOPOLIS — An area man who led police on a two-state chase a year ago will stay in prison after being sentenced Friday in Cass County Circuit Court. Other area residents were also sentenced on theft, drug and assault charges.

Chase Ryan Rohm, 31, of Three Rivers was sentenced to prison for actions in two separate incidents last year. He pleaded guilty to third-degree fleeing police and was sentenced to 18 months to five years in prison. He has credit for 347 days served and must pay $1,548 in fines and costs.

That incident occurred July 1, 2021 when he fled police in the Middlebury area of Elkhart County and crossed over into Michigan. He lost control of his vehicle when trying to dodge a stop stick, crashed and ended up in a ditch on a road near Jones. He still faces charges in Indiana for that incident.

He also pleaded guilty to unlawful driving away of an automobile and was sentenced to a concurrent 18 months to five years in prison with credit for 350 days served. He must pay $198 in fines and costs and $523.50 in restitution.

That incident occurred July 15, 2021 near Union. Police later found the stolen vehicle at Rohm’s residence in Three Rivers and arrested him.

Rohm is already in prison for possession of meth, fleeing police and resisting and obstructing police in St. Joseph County, Mich. From an incident last September.

Cass County Circuit Judge Mark Herman noted that at age 31, Rohm has six felony and 23 misdemeanor convictions. “I always say that it never does you any good to run from police,” he said. “You now have charges in two states. I tell people they likely wouldn’t even be here in court if they didn’t flee or resist police.”

“I apologize to the state for my crimes,” Rohm said. “I was at a bad time in my life. These incidents were definitely drug fueled. I have a clear head now, I want to put this behind me and start over.”