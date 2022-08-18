Niles Township to purchase United Federal Credit Union corporate office

NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP — Niles Charter Township and United Federal Credit Union have entered into a purchase agreement for the credit union’s Niles corporate office facility located at 2102 South 11th St.

The Township approached UFCU with an interest in purchasing the facility after evaluating its current township hall building condition, size, location and parking options and to also prepare for the future growth of the Township that now has the largest population in Berrien County.

“The agreement to purchase this building from United Federal Credit Union is a big win for the Township and our community, as we look for continued growth in the future,” said Niles Township Clerk Terry Eull. “The credit union has helped residents in the Niles area for decades, and when we approached them with our idea to purchase the building on South 11th Street, they responded with professionalism and positivity. We are grateful to have a community partner like United Federal Credit Union who understands the vision of where we are taking the Township, as well as the importance of providing the best service possible to our residents. “This facility will give us the space and the infrastructure to meet the growing demands and needs of the community and our staff.”

According to Eull, the current township hall has served the community since the 1960s. Eull said the purchase would be made using a combination of American Rescue Plan Act funds and township reserve funds.

United Federal Credit Union opened the facility in March 2015, serving as a regional administrative office. With the flexibility a hybrid/remote working environment has provided to some employees, the credit union was in a good position to help the Township and the community.

“Our decision was based on the opportunity to positively impact Niles Township and its future plans,” said United President/CEO, Terry O’Rourke. “The credit union has the technology and the agility to provide a working environment for our employees that best fits their needs. Our employees who were either onsite or hybrid at the Niles Corporate building are relocating to another United facility or transitioning to working fully remote, as they choose. We are proud to work alongside Township leaders to make this purchase a win-win for everyone involved, and we are excited to be part of such an important chapter of the Township’s history.”

The sale of the building is expected to close by the end of September.