Niles’ Kiggins wins Single Market Rabbit Grand Champion

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Monday was a day to remember for Hannah Kiggins.

In her last year of competition, the Niles native earned a Grand Champion trophy in Single Market Rabbit category Monday at the Berrien County Youth Fair Rabbit Show.

“With it being my last year and everything, it was very emotional,” Kiggins said, holding back tears. “It was very surprising and exciting at the same time. It was my first time ever winning a trophy.”

Market rabbits are judged mainly on conformation, health, finish and uniformity as suggested by the American Rabbit Breeders Association’s standard of perfection.

“I had to make sure he was up to the correct weight and make sure his body shape and everything was correct,” she said.

Kiggins has been competing at the BCYF since she was six years old and has enjoyed the experience.

“I like interacting with everybody and having the experience of showing all the different kinds of animals.

Kiggins graduated from Niles High School and will be attending Ashworth College in the fall, where she will be pursuing a career as a veterinary technician. She attributes her love of animals to the fair.

“The fair actually helped me develop love for animals and that’s what I’m continuing toward my education,” she said.