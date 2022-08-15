Lakeshore defeats host Edwardsburg in girls golf opener

EDWARDSBURG — The 2022 fall sports season got under way as Edwardsburg hosted Lakeshore in a non-conference girls golf match at Four Lakes Country Club Monday morning.

The visiting Lancers defeated the Eddies 200-229.

Edwardsburg’s Chloe Green earned medalist honors as she finished with a nine-hole total of 45.

The Eddies also got a 55 from Vivian Thomas, a 64 from Samantha Stewart and a 65 from Sydney Herring.

Lakeshore was led by Lydia Bixby’s 47. Paige Benedict finished with a 49, Megan Wurster a 51, while Mckenna Keim and Natalia Najera both shot 53.

“We are lacking match experience,” said Edwardsburg Coach Stephen Wright. “Our team just needs time to work and develop. I think we have a lot of potential to be a solid team by years end.”

The Eddies and Lakeshore are back on the links Wednesday as they travel to Battle Creek and Bedford Valley Country Club for the Gull Lake Invitational Wednesday.