GoFundMe launched for Niles woman injured in two-vehicle crash

NILES — A GoFundMe drive has been set up for a Niles woman seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash last week.

According to the GoFundMe page created by Ethan Zimmerman, his sister Elyse Zimmerman and her boyfriend Darek Mills were on their way home from Sister Lakes Friday, Aug. 12 when their motorcycle was hit by a drunk driver. Mills succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

“Darek was an amazing human that genuinely made a positive impact on everyone he came across,” Ethan wrote. “He was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend. He meant the world to Elyse – the two had been inseparable since they met in 2016. They were truly best friends and created for one another.”

Zimmerman sustained critical injuries and was airlifted to Bronson Hospital, where she had to have her lower left leg amputated.

“She will have several more surgeries going forward,” Zimmerman wrote. “She will also have to overcome physical therapy and potential complications for years to come. There is a very long road ahead of her.”

According to Ethan, the purpose of the GoFundMe is to help with Elyse’s hospital bills and potential years of physical therapy and rehabilitation. As of 10 a.m. Monday, the GoFundMe has raised $8,285 toward its $20,000 goal.

“Please consider donating to this cause,” he wrote. “Any amount of donation is appreciated more than you know. Words of encouragement, hugs and embraces, bringing dinners over to families’ houses, the list goes on and on about how to show your love and support.”

A vigil for Mills and Zimmerman will take place at 7 p.m. Monday at 67321 90th Ave. in Sister Lakes.