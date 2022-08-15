Glen Oaks picked to win conference, SMC sixth in voting

DOWAGIAC — Glen Oaks Community College, coached by former Dowagiac Chieftain volleyball coach Vince Strefling, has been picked to win the Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference title by the coaches.

Lansing Community College was picked to finish second, while Kalamazoo Valley Community College was picked to finish third.

Southwestern Michigan College returns to the MCCAA Western Division after a 26-year absence. The Roadrunners were picked to place sixth out of seven teams.

Lake Michigan College was picked to finish fourth, Kellogg Community College fifth and Marian University-Ancilla seventh.

Glen Oaks, which returns four starters and six players overall, including Brandywine graduate Kristen Alvord (first-team All-Western Division) and Paige Miller, of Edwardsburg, finished third last year.

The Vikings, who were 18-11 overall and 10-4 in Western Conference matches, picked up three of the seven first-place votes.

Lake Michigan College returns six players, including five starters. Among those players is Niles’ Hayleah McFadden.

The Red Hawks were 15-22 last season and 4-10 in Western Conference matches.

Southwestern Michigan College will kickoff the 2022 season at the McHenry County Invitational in Rockford, Illinois this weekend. Lake Michigan College will also be competing in Rockford.

The Roadrunners will host the Red Hawks in their home opener at 10 a.m. Aug. 27. Southwestern travels to Glen Oaks a month later to take on the conference favorite.