International flavor to Four Winds field

SOUTH BEND — When the Four Winds Invitational tees off Friday morning, there will be 20 states and 30 countries represented in the 144-player field at the South Bend Country Club.

Florida will lead the way with eight players, followed by California with seven, Texas with six and North Carolina with five. Michigan and Georgia will be represented by three players each.

The United States dominates the countries in the field with 51 players. Australia is second with 10. There will be 27 rookies in the field, including a former Four Winds Invitational exemption, Alexa Pano.

Three universities in the state of Indiana will have a player in the field — Becca Huffer, Notre Dame; August Kim, Purdue; and Pilar Echeverria, Indianapolis.

The field will also include eight 2022 Epson Tour winners, including Kiira Riihijarvi, who won Ann Arbor’s Road to the LPGA Tournament.

Here are some of the top pairings for the opening round, which tees off at 7:30 a.m. Friday:

8:03 a.m. – No. 10

Ssu-Chia Cheng, Gabriella Then (No. 4 on money list), Grace Kim (No. 6 on money list)

8:14 a.m. – No. 1

Gigi Stoll, Hira Naveed, Kum-Kang Park (No. 8 on money list)

8:36 a.m. – No. 1

Natalie Srinivasan, Jillian Hollis, Alexa Pano (No. 7 on money list)

12:41 p.m. – No. 1

Shasta Averyhardt. Becca Huffer, Karen Fredgaard

1:03 p.m. – No. 1

Laura Wearn, Pavarisa Yoktuan, Linnea Strom (No. 3 on money list)

1:36 p.m. – No. 10

Dani Holmqvist (No. 9 on money list), Louise Ridderstrom, Marta Sanz Barrio