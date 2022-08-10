May 5, 1951-July 26, 2022

Mark DeMeulenaere, 71, passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 26, 2022.

Phil and Margaret (West) DeMeulenaere welcomed their son at the tail end of Spring on May 5, 1951, in Niles, Michigan.

After graduating from high school, Mark furthered his education completing his apprenticeship and becoming an electrician with the IBEW. He then received an Associate degree in Agriculture.

On June 2, 1973, at a ceremony in Niles, he exchanged vows with Laura Huff at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and started their family.

An avid boater, Mark always enjoyed time out on the water, either gliding across the lake or skiing. He had also obtained his pilot’s license and took great pleasure not only flying but he also attended many aircraft shows. When the winter months approached you could find him and his family out hitting the slopes together. Although not always by choice, Mark was quite the handyman, with the ability to repair, rebuild, or restore most anything.

He is preceded in passing by his wife, Laura DeMeulenaere, his parents, Phil and Margaret DeMeulenaere, and brother, Barry DeMeulenaere.

Surviving Mark are his daughters, Michelle (Tim) Taylor of New Carlisle, Sarah (Brandon) Young of Edwardsburg, his grandchildren; Brynn Young, Cohen Young, Elizabeth Taylor, and Makenzie Taylor. He is also survived by his siblings; Phil DeMeulenaere, Jr., Sally McLaughlin, Susan Money, and Wendy Knight.

Mark’s family will be remembering him privately.

A conversationalist all of his life, as you remember Mark, take time out of your day to sit for a bit with someone and reminisce about the good times.