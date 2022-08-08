SMC taking on Mott in the NJCAA Region XII semifinals

DOWAGIAC — The Final Four has been set and voting begins today in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XII Logo Tournament.

Southwestern Michigan College, winner of the Pin Ryan Regional, takes on Mott Community College, winner of the Michael Rickar Regional, in one semifinal.

Mott has set the record for votes in the inaugural tournament with 690 in its win regional finals victory over Mid-Michigan College

The Roadrunners edged rival Lake Michigan College in the regional championship 415-392.

In the other semifinal, St. Claire County Community College will face Cuyahoga Community College. St. Claire defeated Edison State Community College to win the Norma Dycus Regional championship. Cuyahoga defeated Macomb Community College to win the Lynn Conway Regional title.

Voting for Southwestern Michigan or Mott will continue through Tuesday at 11 a.m. on Facebook and Twitter at the NJCAA Regional XII pages. The St. Claire and Cuyahoga voting will take place Wednesday and Thursday.

The winners advance to next week’s championship.