PHOTO STORY: Buchanan’s annual Thrill on The Hill a ‘splashing’ success

BUCHANAN — The City of Buchanan was the place to beat the heat over the weekend.

The annual Thrill on The Hill event made its triumphant return to downtown Buchanan following a two-year COVID-induced hiatus.

For three days, the large hill that runs down Front St. towards downtown was transformed into what is one of the longest street-running water slides in the country. Locals brought their own tubes and slide down the hill. Food vendors and a beer garden were on site and live music acts including The 1985 and PS Dump Your Girlfriend delighted those in attendance.

At more than 500 hundred feet long, the slide was constructed over a period of several days with over 500 tons of sand, 20 truckloads of large concrete blocks, 5,000 square feet of plastic liner, a massive rubber base and even some recycled wrestling mats.

The construction team included local contractor Affordable Asphalt, Buchanan Department of Public Works, and Buchanan Water and Cemetery Departments. The Buchanan Fire Department provided the water for the slide.