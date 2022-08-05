‘Feline’ great: Niles’ Weston racks up awards in youth cat show

CASSOPOLIS — The county’s top cats competed for treats and trophies in the Cass County Fair Cat Show Thursday morning. 12-year-old Niles native Kenley Weston and her long-hair domestic calico cat Butterscotch were named Reserve Grand Champion Showmanship, Grand Champion Jr. Showmanship, Best Feline, Long-hair Champion and Overall Agility Champion.

The show was divided into six categories: showmanship, long-haired cat, short-haired cat, best feline, agility and costume. Layla True was named Grand Champion Showman and Maddie Reske’s pure-bred short-hair domestic was named Short-hair Champion.

In the costume competition, Katelin Glon and her calico cat, Princess, earned the overall costume championship for their “Space Barbie Princess” theme.