‘Feline’ great: Niles’ Weston racks up awards in youth cat show

Published 3:04 pm Friday, August 5, 2022

By Max Harden

CASSOPOLIS — The county’s top cats competed for treats and trophies in the Cass County Fair Cat Show Thursday morning. 12-year-old Niles native Kenley Weston and her long-hair domestic calico cat Butterscotch were named Reserve Grand Champion Showmanship, Grand Champion Jr. Showmanship, Best Feline, Long-hair Champion and Overall Agility Champion.

The show was divided into six categories: showmanship, long-haired cat, short-haired cat, best feline, agility and costume. Layla True was named Grand Champion Showman and Maddie Reske’s pure-bred short-hair domestic was named Short-hair Champion.

In the costume competition, Katelin Glon and her calico cat, Princess, earned the overall costume championship for their “Space Barbie Princess” theme.

More Community News

Thrill on The Hill, a special event unique to Buchanan

Berrien Community Foundation to host Backpacks For Good event

Niles Township approves SMCAS special assessment district

Cass Area Artists exhibit reception scheduled for Saturday

Print Article