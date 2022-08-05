Dowagiac Union Schools mourns loss of student killed in Wednesday crash

DOWAGIAC — Dowagiac Union Schools is mourning the loss of a student.

Superintendent Jonathan Whan issued a letter to parents, students and staff one day after the passing of Landen Taggert, a DUS student who would have been a senior at Union High School this year.

“We would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Taggart family on the recent passing of their child, Landen Taggert, who would have been a senior,” Whan wrote.

Taggert was killed Wednesday afternoon after a tree limb fell on his vehicle causing him to leave the road and strike a tree. The crash remains under investigation.

Whan’s letter states that guidance counselors and school social workers will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 at Dowagiac Union High School to support grieving students and staff. Appointments are not necessary.