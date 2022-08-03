Roadrunners win Pin Ryan Regional championship

Published 12:41 pm Wednesday, August 3, 2022

By Staff Report

DOWAGIAC — For the second straight week, Southwestern Michigan College rallied to win and advance in the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XII Logo Tournament.

The Roadrunners, behind another strong Facebook effort, edged Lake Michigan College by 23 votes, 415-392, to win the Pin Ryan Regional championship.

Southwestern will take on either Mott Community College of Mid-Michigan next week in the Final Four.

