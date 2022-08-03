Edwardsburg School Bonding Proposal defeated
Published 12:31 pm Wednesday, August 3, 2022
CASSOPOLIS — With 100 percent of the votes counted, here are the updated numbers from Tuesday’s Michigan Primary Election.
All but one of the school proposals passed, as well as millage renewals for the Cass County Dispatch and a pair for the Ontwa Township Ambulance Service.
The Biggest surprise may have been the Edwardsburg Schools Bonding Proposal, which was defeated 1,486 to 1,324.
The Cassopolis Schools Sinking Fund Millage passed 720 to 682, while the Cassopolis District Library Millage passed 3,817 to 3,534.
Here are the results of the other contested races:
Cass County Election Results
Governor (REP)
Tudor M. Dixon 2,763
Ryan D. Kelley 1,510
Ralph Rebrandt 336
Kevin Rinke 601
Garrett Soldano 1,308
Representative in Congress 5th District (REP)
Sherry O’Donnell 2,736
Tim Walberg 3,935
State Senator 17th District (REP)
Kim LaSata 2,854
Jonathan Lindsey 3,984
Representative in State Legislature 38th District (REP)
Steve Cara 1,511
Jack Coleman 615
Scott McGraw 1,287
Jerry Solis 680
Representative in State Legislature 37th District (REP)
JD Haughey 410
Brad Paquette 2,050
County Commissioner 5th District (REP)
Mary Howle 390
Michael Laylin 308
County Commissioner 6th District (REP)
Samuel Barrera 524
Betsy Carls 413
County Commissioner 8th District (REP)
Dwight D. Dyes 447
R.J. Lee 512
Township Treasurer for Jefferson Township
Partial Term (REP)
Debra L. Glaze 170
Karla Mendenhall 203
Proposals
Cass County 911 Central Dispatch
Yes 6,408
No 2,905
Cass District Library Millage
Yes 3,817
No 3,534
Ontwa Township Proposal for Ambulance
Service Millage Renewal I
Yes 1,127
No 395
Ontwa Township Proposal for Ambulance
Service Millage Renewal II
Yes 1,118
No 401
Volinia Township Road Millage
Yes 150
No 90
Cassopolis Schools Sinking Fund Millage
Yes 720
No 682
Edwardsburg Schools Bonding Proposal
Yes 1,324
No 1,486