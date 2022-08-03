Edwardsburg Public Schools bond proposal fails

EDWARDSBURG — Voters turned down a request from Edwardsburg Public Schools in Tuesday’s primary election to sell bonds and generate approximately $59.6 million with a 2.5-mill net increase over the current tax rate of 3.4 mils. The millage would have funded capital projects including facility improvements and the construction of a new K-3rd grade building, as well as additions to the high school.

The bond proposal failed, with 1,486 “no” votes and 1,386 “yes” votes, according to Superintendent Jim Knoll.

“While last night wasn’t the result I wanted, it should not be felt that it was reflective of the campaign committee’s efforts,” Knoll said in a letter to parents. “I cannot say enough how much I have been impressed by the work the group has done over the past few months. Our team has been extremely impressive. I can’t think of a committee that I have worked with that has had such great leadership, is so organized, and is so active. Kudos to you all for the great push you have made.”

Edwardsburg Public Schools educates more than 2,700 students who currently attend three elementary schools, one middle school, and one high school. The 28-year bond would have been the district’s first in more than 20 years.

Knoll said that the district will meet with its architects soon to discuss potential future alternatives.

“We will connect with many of you to help get more information about why this proposal was unsuccessful. There could be a number of reasons and we want to gain a deep understanding as the district looks to engage voters again. This was a close vote; we know our community values the safety and security of our students, and their educational needs. I am confident success is in our future the next time around.”